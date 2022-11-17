Autumn Statement: ‘Stability, growth and public services’ are government’s priorities says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

He said in his statement: ‘Today we deliver a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and rebuild our economy. Our priorities are stability, growth and public services. We also protect the vulnerable because to be British is to be compassionate. We are not alone in facing these problems but today we respond to an international crisis with British values. We are honest about the challenges and we are fair in our solutions. Our plan lead to a shallower downturn, lower energy bills, higher growth and a stronger NHS and education system.’