A tractor procession in honour of a well-loved man from Inwardleigh took place on April 23.
Trevor Dennis passed away on Wednesday, March 26 at home aged 78.
He was a loving husband of Mary, much loved dad of Andrew, Stephen and Neil, treasured grandad to all his seven grandchildren and will be missed by all who knew him.
Trevor was apart of the Okehampton Vintage Club, so in his honour, the group organised a tractor run on the day of his funeral.
The funeral service was held at the Parish Church of St Petroc in Inwardleigh.