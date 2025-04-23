Staff at the Well-being Cafe in Okehampton are offering their support to domestic abuse survivors after undergoing new training.
The staff received teaching from J9 Domestic Abuse Initiative UK, meaning that if a survivor needs somewhere to go or someone to talk to, they can be supported at the Well-being Cafe.
J9 is named in memory of Janine Mundy, a mother of two, killed by her estranged husband in June 2003 whilst he was on police bail.
The J9 initiative is designed to raise awareness and provide the skills to recognise abuse and the confidence to respond to disclosures, opening the door to safety and support.
The cafe have put a pink heart stick with the word ‘J9’ inside to show their support.