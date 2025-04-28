A local reuse and recycling centre celebrating a milestone birthday is asking people to share their memories.
Proper Job in Chagford hs been running 30 years.
A spokesperson said: “To celebrate this amazing milestone, we’d love to hear your stories, photos, and quotes about what Proper Job has meant to you over the years. Whether it's a memorable project, a favourite moment or just a few words, your contributions are part of our story.
“We've been digging through the archives and found some amazing photos dating back to the early 1990s!From the earliest days of setting up to vibrant community projects and memorable events, it's incredible to see how far we've come.