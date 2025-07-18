A SURVEY has revealed that the average road user in the South West has suffered almost £1,500 worth of damage caused by potholes.
According to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK, conducted by OnePoll for car insurer NFU Mutual, 47 per cent of respondents had damage caused to their vehicle as a result of potholes and poor road conditions, with 46 per cent of people in Wales suffering damage.
Westcountry drivers were also among the worst hit by potholes, with the average road user suffering damage of £1,417, 43 per cent more than the UK average of £992.
Andrew Chalk, car insurance specialist at NFU Mutual, said: “Potholes are unfortunately now not only an annoyance, but a danger to road users and their property.
