“Okehampton Parkway” is the best name for the town’s second station, town councillors said this week, following news that the county council and rail industry had yet to determine the name.
Town councillors spoke out at a meeting on Monday (January 22) against naming the station the “West Devon Transport Hub,” in favour of Okehampton Parkway.
Cllr Julie Yelland said: “The actual name of the station itself once it’s finished should be referred to as ‘Okehampton Parkway.’ It’s a simple straightforward name - people know what a parkway is and it tells them their destination.”
Cllr Michael Ireland echoed Cllr Yelland’s thoughts and proposed that the council write a response to the county voicing their opinion.