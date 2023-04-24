Nicola Morris, Head of Environment at South West Lakes, said: This will help us form a valuable picture of all the wildlife present at our lakes on a single day and give a good indication of the health of our environment. We’ve got 40 inland waters across the South West to choose from, and those unable to get to a lake can get involved by signing up as a remote volunteer and verifier. We welcome volunteers of any age, so get the whole family involved this bank holiday!'