The churchyard at St Andrew’s in South Tawton, which won CPRE Devon’s Best Churchyard Competition in 2018.

South Tawton residents are coming together to prepare for the town’s beating of the bounds event on August 28.

The event will see residents walk the perimeter of the parish boundary ‘beating’ local landmarks in an ancient tradition so that residents could memorise the parish boundaries at a time when maps were rare.

The parish council will also be organising a hog roast to follow the walk as part of the day’s celebrations.

Traditionally, beating the bounds occurs every seven years and is a custom that can be traced back to before Roman Britain.