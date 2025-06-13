NHS trusts in the South West are paying at least £151 million annually to private companies, GMB Union has revealed.
Freedom of Information requests sent to all regional trusts showed £151,040,275 spent per year on outsourced contracts - though only 11 trusts responded, suggesting the true figure may be far higher.
South Western Ambulance Service alone spent over £64 million on private ambulances in the past three years.
The region’s annual outsourcing bill has nearly doubled since 2021/22.
Mo Akbar, Ambulance Worker, told GMB Congress: “GMB members demand an end to privatisation. We must bring all outsourced services like cleaning, catering, and facilities back in-house.
“Workers and communities should have more say in how the NHS is run, ensuring decisions focus on patient care, not financial targets.”
