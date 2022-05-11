Beech tree preservation and farmhouse extension
AN application has been made to reduce the height and width of a beech tree on the disused railway line at Lydford to prevent it toppling over in high winds.
The application, 1418/22/TPO, asks for permission to reduce the height of the tree by one metre and trim other limbs of the tree which are at risk of being pulled off in high winds. Comments are invited by June 2.
In Germansweek, meanwhile, Mr and Mrs Dawe have applied to build an eco-friendly property beside their own home, Witherdon Lodge.
The application, 0972/22/FUL, gives details of the design of the building and explains that the couple want to build the house to move into to ‘future proof’ them in their retirement. The adjoining house would then be sold on the open market.
It states: ‘The new dwelling is concealed from the road by a large Devonshire bank with local native hedging atop. The proposed development is to allow the owners of Witherdon Lodge to downsize for the remainder of their retirement into a future proofed home which is much more accessible than the existing dwelling.
‘The homeowners wish to remain in the local area maintaining local community links and friendships. Once built, Witherdon Lodge will be sold on the open market adding to the local housing supply.’
Meanwhile, West Devon Borough Council has granted conditional approval for the conversion of a redundant dairy into a house at West Liddaton Farm at Liddaton near Coryton (App 1757/21/FUL), within Brentor parish. The conversion includes replacing the existing lean-to to the east elevation, in a state of disrepair, with a new lean-to extension. Comments are invited via the planning section of the borough council website by June 2.
In Lamerton, meanwhile, Mr and Mrs Roberts have made an application for planning permission and Listed Building Consent for an extension to create a new kitchen/dining room in their home, Scribbles, a thatched Grade II* listed longhouse in the small settlement of Chaddlehanger approximately one mile east of Lamerton. The application number is 1402/22/HHO and comments are invited to West Devon Borough Council by June 2. The applicants are now proposing to build a small single storey extension built where archaeological excavations have revealed that the original east extension had stood. The simple stone extension connected to the house via a small glazed link. The roofs of both parts are to be flat with the larger roof taking the form of a green roof thereby creating a modern echo of the existing thatched roof.
