Beekeepers are urging people to keep an eye out for yellow-legged Asian hornets (Vespa velutina) and report any sightings.
The call comes as part of Yellow-Legged Asian Hornet Week, which runs until September 7.
While there haven’t yet been any reports of the yellow-legged Asian hornet in Devon, there have been a record-breaking 342 credible sightings elsewhere in the UK this year with 86 nests found.
The invasive species can wipe out honey bee colonies and devastate native insect populations.
Anyone who thinks they see an Asian hornet should take a photograph or a video and record the location and report it through the free Asian Hornet Watch app, via the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology website, or by emailing [email protected]
