A family firm has announced it is closing its Tavistock shop after 34 years trading in the town.
Lawsons announced it will close its town centre store at the end of February.
Lawsons Tavistock will trade until the end of February after which it is due to reopen under new ownership selling furniture. Lawsons Ivybridge and Totnes stores remain open and trading.
Liz Lawson, Lawsons MD, said: “I know this will come as a shock to many people and our loyal customers in Tavistock. This has been an extremely difficult decision and has not been made lightly.
“Lawsons means a great deal to me, my family, the team that works so hard every day and our loyal customers.
“Over the last 18 months I have had many conversations with potential buyers, but I have not found someone suitable to continue the business as a going concern.”
Liz said the Parkwood Road shop has been sold to Julian Foye the Furnishers of Cornwall: “I am delighted to have found a like-minded family business which will thrive in Tavistock and is well-established in the South West.”
Lawsons has been “proud to serve the community with quality products, friendly service and a welcoming atmosphere”.
Liz added: “It has been an immense privilege to be part of the Tavistock community for the last 34 years. I first joined Lawsons as branch manager here and served on the chamber of commerce, so Tavistock has always been special for me.
“I thank all our loyal customers, we would not have been the success we are without your support, it has meant everything and we will miss you all.
“I could not be more grateful to the Lawsons team both past and present, they are the beating heart of this shop.
“Their dedication, warmth, and hard work are the reason we’ve had the privilege of staying open for 34 years. I cannot thank them enough for their commitment and passion.”
