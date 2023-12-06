Belstone Parish Council has announced that it is looking to elect a new member to the parish council following the resignation of former councillor Paul Boyce.
Belstone councillors hope that the new member will be able to attend the first meeting of the new year on January 15.
Anyone wishing to apply for the position should contact Sally Fullwood, the parish clerk on [email protected] or 07855 959554 before noon on December 21.
Applicants will be asked to complete a short form and asked to prepare a short written statement to introduce themselves to the council, detailing why they are the best candidate for the vacancy.