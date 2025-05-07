The wildfire that ignited 12,500 acres of Dartmoor over the weekend came at the “worst time’ according to a wildlife organisation.
Fire services were alerted to a large fire in the Cut Hill area of north-west Dartmoor on Sunday, May 4 at around 2.30pm.
Farmers, the fire service and commoners worked tirelessly for two days to distinguish the flames.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Steve Hussey, from Devon Wildlife Trust, said: “This large fire on Dartmoor comes at the very worst time for wildlife. Spring sees bird nesting, small mammals giving birth to their young, and reptiles emerging from their hibernation. Animals including skylarks, field mice and adders will be among the many that are affected by its destruction.
“Wild places can and do bounce back in time from wildfires, but it takes time. The increasing instance and ferocity of the fires we’re seeing as our climate changes is putting an extra burden on nature.”
Fire services across Devon were deployed to tackle the flames that continued to grow.
At one point the fire front was measuring nearly two miles.
Steve continued to say: “The long recent dry spell has made wildfires a real risk to some of our most loved countryside including moorland and heathlands. But we can all play a part in protecting them. Key to this is not lighting camp or other open fires when in the countryside. Also, barbecue at home not in the great outdoors, plus take all your rubbish home when you do visit.
“And if you do spot a wildfire, move to a safe place and then call 999 to report its location and size.
“Our thoughts are with the firefighters and the staff of Dartmoor National Park Authority who have had to deal with this difficult situation.”