Belstone plan privacy worry
A PROPOSAL to create new accommodation in the roofspace of a property in Belstone has sparked an objection over loss of privacy.
Householder Angela Stone has applied to the Dartmoor National Park Authority (application 0304/22) for planning permission to extend and refurbish her home, Burl in Skaigh Lane. The application states that she would like to alter the dwelling to provide accommodation for her elderly father. However, an objection has been received over the plan from a neighbour, concerned about loss of privacy.
Objecting, one Belstone resident said the proposal included cutting down mature trees shielding the building from neighbours while adding windows in the roofspace in a lane where all the buildings are bungalows. ‘Each bungalow is shielded from the other by mature trees giving a sense of privacy and seclusion,’ said the resident. ‘With this proposal, all this will be lost for us and other neighbours.’
