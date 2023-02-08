Gubs Hayer, area fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West, said: ‘It’s a record. The money has been counted and recounted and I am delighted that we made a magnificent sum of £1772.64 which is a record, exceeding 2019 by some £123. I’d like to thank the Friend’s Group for all their hard work over the years, especially coming out of the pandemic, and also the generosity of the visitors who all came along – we really couldn’t do it without all our wonderful community fundraisers and local supporters.’