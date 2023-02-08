Belstone residents Edwina and Robin Hill opened their garden to the public last weekend (February 12) to raising over £1,000 for the Children’s Hospice South West.
The Belstone and Area Friends’ Group ran its popular annual Snowdrop Sunday event at Andrews Corner for residents to enjoy the wide variety of snowdrops currently in bloom in the garden alongside refreshments, cake, soup, bread and bacon baps and raise money for the Children’s Hospice.
Gubs Hayer, area fundraiser for Children’s Hospice South West, said: ‘It’s a record. The money has been counted and recounted and I am delighted that we made a magnificent sum of £1772.64 which is a record, exceeding 2019 by some £123. I’d like to thank the Friend’s Group for all their hard work over the years, especially coming out of the pandemic, and also the generosity of the visitors who all came along – we really couldn’t do it without all our wonderful community fundraisers and local supporters.’
Robin and Edwina allow public entry into their garden as part of the Children’s Hospice South West Open Gardens campaign, which encourages owners to let visitors into their garden on various dates throughout the year to raise money for the Children’s Hospice.
Gubs added: ‘We’re always looking for keen gardeners to open up their gardens to raise money for the hospice.’
Children’s Hospice South West was established over 30 years ago to care for children with life-limiting conditions.