The Dean of Exeter Cathedral, the Very Rev Jonathan Greener, said: “Exeter Cathedral is very much the church of the Bishop of Exeter, with a magnificent 16-metre-high Bishop’s Throne at its heart, so the installation of a new bishop marks a critical moment in the life of this place. It brings a new start, refreshes our mission, reinvigorates our community, and builds on nearly a thousand years of Christian worship here in the heart of Exeter.