She said: “The race gave me a taste of public transport which was not a favourable impression. I’m also used to being chauffeured all over the place by Jahred, so it came as a shock at how difficult and sometimes terrifying it can be to do the most basic things to travel by train. I expected it to be harder on local trains and stations, but not mainline. There’s no way I could pay at the barriers for a ticket being blind and Jahred said it was hard enough for him with good eyesight.