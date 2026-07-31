Local police have reported a number of burglaries from homes in the Tavistock area over the past week, as the hot weather sees doors and windows left open.
Sgt Tom Ottley, who leads the neighbourhood policing team, said: “Police are investigating a series of dwelling burglaries in the Tavistock area that have occurred over the past week.
“Please can all residents be vigilant towards the security of their own premises/outbuildings and keep an eye on vulnerable neighbours.During hot weather, leaving doors and windows open or unlocked can present an opportunity for your property to be accessed.
“Report any suspicious behaviour to police on 999 if people are present at the time or 101 if there is no immediate risk so that we can build information and intelligence to prevent further crime and bring offenders to justice.”
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