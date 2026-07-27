A former kitchen porter has been celebrated for his loyalty and service after working his way up the ranks to become hotel manager.
Dylan Mulford was among staff rewarded for their long service at the Bedford Hotel in Tavistock and the Two Bridges Hotel near Princetown, both run by Warm Welcome Hotels.
They were presented with certificates at a special ceremony at the Bedford to mark their contribution to both customers and their employer.
Dylan started working at the hotel as a kitchen porter in July 2001, at the age of 17. Through hard work and dedication, he has progressed through the business and has now been general manager of the Bedford Hotel for almost five years.
Dylan said: "Looking back on 25 years at the Bedford Hotel, I'm incredibly proud of the journey I've been on. I started by learning the foundations of hospitality, from the kitchen and front of house, and every role since has taught me something new.
“Working my way from up the ladder to general manager has shown me that success in hospitality comes from hard work, supporting the people around you, and never losing sight of what makes a guest's experience truly memorable.
“It's been a privilege to grow with the Bedford, alongside exceptional teams over the years and not to mention the wonderful Tavistock community that continually supports the hotel."
The awards are presented every five years. Other staff receiving long service awards from Sarah Howard (director of Warm Welcome Hotels), were Anna Roberts (ten years) wedding and events coordinator; Carole Nally (ten years) head receptionist; Jack Shirlow (ten years) kitchen assistant; Maureen Frampton (ten years) housekeeper – all of the Two Bridges Hotel. Also, Annette McKinnon (15 years) head housekeeper; Kirsty Falconer (15 years) duty manager; Nigel Abbott (ten years) maintenance – all at the Bedford Hotel, and Katie Maddock (20 years) accounts assistant, Warm Welcome Hotels.
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