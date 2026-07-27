A West Devon agency which provides care in clients’ own homes has been named among South West England Top 20 home care providers in 2026.
Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley has receiving an award from leading home care review website, homecare.co.uk.
The awards are given based on independent reviews from care receivers and their families and loved ones.
Homecare.co.uk lists more than 360 home care providers across South West England and over 13,000 providers UK-wide.
Franco Moller, owner of Home Instead Tavistock and Tamar Valley, said: "This is an incredible honour, particularly because this award is based entirely on reviews from our clients and their families. Their feedback is the greatest measure of what we do and reflects the trust they place in us every day.
“Our ethos is to provide care that is personal, compassionate and centred on helping people live safely and independently at home. This award is a testament to the dedication of our entire team, from care professionals building meaningful relationships with clients, to our office team working behind the scenes to ensure the highest standards of care.
“We are immensely proud our commitment to delivering outstanding, relationship-led care has been recognised. To be named among the top providers in the region and among fewer than two per cent of home care providers in the South West to receive this accolade is a wonderful achievement for our team, reinforcing our promise to continue delivering exceptional care to the communities we serve.”
Amanda Hopkins, of homecare.co.uk, said: "High-quality home care plays a vital role in enabling people to remain independent and continue living in their own homes for as long as possible.
“Carers provide practical support, companionship, reassurance and continuity, often becoming an important part of a person's daily life. Our reviews help others make informed decisions when choosing care.”
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