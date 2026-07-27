Lydford residents and visitors are facing long diversions after the bridge over the river in Lydford had to be shut following a crash.
Some mystery surrounded the incident late on Saturday evening which saw a car collide with the bridge, damaging the walls on both sides.
Police arrived to find an empty vehicle and officers with dog teams searched the riverbank below, fearing the worst for the occupants. However, two men were later found safe, with minor injuries.
The bridge over the River Lyd, close to the junction to Lydford Gorge, is now shut to allow repairs to be carried out until August 14.
The closure also affects the bus service between Tavistock and Okehampton railway station, which goes through Lydford.
The diversions mean road traffic now having to travel as much as 16 miles to reach destinations only a short distance away.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.45pm on Saturday, July 25 following a single-vehicle collision at Lydford Gorge.
“A car collided with Lydford bridge, causing substantial damage to the bridge walls on both sides.
“The occupants of the vehicle had left the scene before officers arrived. Due to concerns for their welfare, officers and a police dog unit conducted searches of the surrounding area. Subsequent enquiries identified two men who were confirmed safe, having sustained minor injuries. Police enquiries continue.”
The spokesman confirmed Devon County Council highways officials attended the scene to assess the damage to the bridge and that the road is now closed to allow repairs to be carried out.
Updates on the roadworks can be found at: https://one.network/en-gb#, using the Devon County Council reference DG004BM278245-00098.
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