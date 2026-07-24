UPDATE: The latest traffic report indicates that both lanes on the westbound carriageway are now open but traffic remains slow.
Police were called at 11:05am this morning (July 24) to a collision between a lorry and car towing a caravan on the westbound carriageway of the A30 Okehampton Bypass near Sourton Cross.
One lane was partially blocked, and the caravan was substantially damaged in the collision. Police subsequently closed one lane.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The incident caused heavy traffic through Okehampton as drivers diverted and long delays on the A30.
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