Okehampton’s Simmons Park was awarded its third Green Flag Award last week in recognition of its high standard of maintenance and importance to the community.
Simmons Park was the only park in Devon to receive the Green Flag Community Award, which recognises the work of volunteers in maintaining their green spaces.
A Green Flag Award scheme judge said: “Simmons Park is managed to a very high standard and is highly deserving of the award. There are multiple strengths, especially including the mix of landscapes, habitats and facilities - all within easy reach of the town centre and also the train station. The park is a very important destination and significant asset for the town.
“I was really impressed with the park and how it is being managed, and so only a few recommendations have been made, some (if not all) of which may already be being considered.”
Chair of the parks committee Cllr Bob Tolley, added: “Can I just say a public thank you to our parks team, James, Neil, Jacob and Sam for going above and beyond to ensure we retained our Green Flag award, scoring in the top two per cent of those awarded.
“Can I also thank Abi for the outstanding administration this achievement required.
“The Community Green Flag recognises not only the manicured gardens and pathways, the wild walks and play parks provided by the town council, but the community that uses it.
“So can I also thank the park runners, the bowlers, the wellbeing clubs, dog walkers, mums, dads, children, businesses, and charity groups for using our fine park, in helping Okehampton achieve this rare accolade.”
The Green Flag Award scheme offers three separate award categories: the Green Flag Award given to professionally run parks, the Green Flag Community Award for smaller parks run by volunteers and charitable organisations, and the Green Heritage Site award given to green spaces with historical and cultural significance.
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