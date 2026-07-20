Okehampton’s Simmons Park came alive with a riot of colour on Saturday (July 17) as the town came together to celebrate its second Pride event.

Residents flocked to the park to bask in the sunny weather and enjoy a wide range of entertainment, live music and dozens of stalls.

Organisers were delighted to say that this year’s event attracted many more people and received positive feedback from multiple attendees, who expressed their gratitude for the “brilliant”, “welcoming” and “entertaining” event.

Chair and co-founder of Okehampton Pride Dan Burgess established the event to provide greater visibility to the LGBTQ+ community in West Devon, which he has previously described as an “LGBTQ+ black spot”.

The Pride movement was sparked by the Stonewall riots in 1969.

South Western Ambulance Service staff dressed to impress at Okehampton Pride. AQ 5756
South Western Ambulance Service staff dressed to impress at Okehampton Pride. (Alan Quick/Iliffe Media)

Happy faces of visitors and a steward at Okehampton Pride. AQ 5695
Happy faces of visitors and a steward at Okehampton Pride. (Alan Quick/Iliffe Media)

Exeter Pride had a stall at Okehampton Pride. AQ 5650
Exeter Pride had a stall at Okehampton Pride. (Alan Quick/Iliffe Media)

Drag Queens who performed were Gigi Netyx and Ivory Glam. AQ 5776
Drag Queens who performed were Gigi Netyx and Ivory Glam. (Alan Quick/Iliffe Media)

Carrying a giant rainbow flag at Okehampton Pride. AQ 5676
Carrying a giant rainbow flag at Okehampton Pride. (Alan Quick/Iliffe Media)

Okehampton Pride merchandise was for sale. AQ 5730
Okehampton Pride merchandise was for sale. (Alan Quick/Iliffe Media)

A singer on stage at Okehampton Pride. AQ 5717
A singer on stage at Okehampton Pride. (Alan Quick/Iliffe Media)