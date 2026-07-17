Firefighters were called out to field near Exbourne yesterday (July 16) just before 5pm following reports of smoke in the direction of Sampford Chapple.
Eight engines attended the scene where fire crews discovered a combine harvester on fire in a field of cut straw. Farm machinery was used to create a fire break while crews worked to extinguish the fire using three main jets, two hose reels and two water bowsers.
Firefighters also dampened the surrounding area to prevent the fire from spreading.
The field and the combine harvester were severely damaged by the fire.
This is the second time this month that a fire has broken out near Exbourne. On July 7, fire crews from Okehampton, Hatherleigh and North Tawton were called out to attend to a field fire.
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