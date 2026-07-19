Okehampton residents were left bewildered on Thursday night (July 16) after a sudden downpour resulted in flash flooding across the town centre.
Multiple photos and videos across social media showed heavy rain and flooded streets.
The Met Office said that showers and thunderstorms can be highly localised, especially in summer, and the current dry weather may have contributed to the flooding.
A spokesperson said: “Showers and thunderstorms…often develop over a relatively small area and can produce intense rainfall over a short period.
“Prolonged dry conditions can cause the ground to become hard and baked, reducing its ability to absorb water quickly. When intense downpours occur, more water can run off the surface rather than soaking into the ground increasing the risk of localised surface water flooding.”
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