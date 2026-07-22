Volunteer rescuers went to the aid of a walker who injured her ankle on Dartmoor over the weekend
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock was called out to Burrator Reservoir on Sunday, July 19 shortly after 1pm.
They treated the injured hiker before taking her by stretcher to waiting South Western Ambulance Service paramedics who transported her to hospital in Plymouth.
A spokesman said: “The police called our team to assist an injured walker near Burrator Reservoir. The casualty had fallen and sustained a dislocation of her ankle.
“Team members were deployed to the casualty location and, following assessment, analgesia was administered and a team doctor reduced the dislocation.
“A vacuum splint was applied and the patient was transported by stretcher and rescue vehicle back to Norsworthy Bridge.
“She was handed over to the care of South Western Ambulance Service Trust personnel for onward transport by ambulance to Derriford Hospital.”
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