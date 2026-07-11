Police now believe that the attack on former MP Ann Widdecombe at her home in near Haytor occurred about 24 hours before she was found dead at her home.

In a statement released Devon and Cornwall Police the force has said that they believe the attack took place on Wednesday, July 8 at around 12.30pm and that enquiries are moving at pace for a suspect who is believed to be a white male.

Ms Widdecombe, 78, was found dead at her home, Widdecombe’s Rest, on Thursday, July 9 having sustained serious injuries.

Police forensics officers at WIddecombe's Rest, the home of former MP Ann WIddecombe at Haytor Vale on Dartmoor. The body of Ms WIddecombe was discovered at the property on Thursday (July 9) with police subsequently launching a murder investigation. Photo: StevePope/Iliffe
Police forensics officers at WIddecombe's Rest, the home of former MP Ann WIddecombe at Haytor Vale on Dartmoor. Photo: StevePope/Iliffe (StevePope/Iliffe/MDA)

A 26-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of her has been released and is no longer part of the investigation.

There is a large police presence in the small village of Haytor Vale, with a cordon in place around the property as forensic officers search for vital evidence.

Police at WIddecombe's Rest, the home of former MP Ann WIddecombe at Haytor Vale on Dartmoor. The body of Ms WIddecombe was discovered at the property on Thursday (July 7) with police subsequently launching a murder investigation. Photo: StevePope/Iliffe
Police at WIddecombe's Rest, the home of former MP Ann WIddecombe at Haytor Vale on Dartmoor. Photo: StevePope/Iliffe (StevePope/Iliffe/MDA)