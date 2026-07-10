A 26-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of former MP Ann Widdecombe.
Police announced the man had been arrested at an address in Newton Abbot at a press conference held this afternoon.
It was only an hour after Devon and Cornwall Police had revealed they had launched a murder inquiry after the former minister was found dead at her home in Haytor Vale yesterday.
Speaking at the conference, Assistant Chief Constable Matt Longman said: ‘The suspect, who is a white, British national, remains in police custody whilst inquiries continue.
‘Officers were called to Miss Widdecombe’s home by the ambulance service at around 11.40am on Thursday July 9th.
‘Sadly 78 year old Miss Widdecombe was located deceased within the property. She had sustained serious injuries.
‘Whilst we work closely with our partners and have consulted counter-terrorism policing as part of the initial inquiries, this incident is not being treated as terrorism.
‘A cordon remain in place at the property while specialist officers continue forensic examinations. 'There are road closures in place and the public will see significant police activity in the area while detectives continue house to house, and CCTV inquiries.’
Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.
Detectives from the Force Major Crime Investigation Team launched a murder investigation and were conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Miss Widdecombe’s death.
Earlier Detective Chief Inspector Ilona Rosson said: ‘This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Ann Widdecombe at this difficult time.
‘I would appeal to anyone who may have information about this incident, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward and speak with us.
‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity of Haytor Vale, Haytor, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could assist with our investigation.
‘We have an increased uniformed police presence in the area to both support the investigation and provide reassurance to residents. Anyone with concerns can speak with our officers at the scene.
‘We will release further information when we are able to do so. In the meantime I would ask people not to speculate about what might have happened, particularly on social media.
‘This is not only potentially harmful to our investigation but also deeply distressing for family and friends of Ann Widdecombe.’
A police Major Incident Public Portal [MIPP] has been set up for the public to submit information, images or footage to be submitted.
The police can be contacted by phone on 101, through the police website quoting reference 50260179119 and Operation Hunlen.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.
Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.
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