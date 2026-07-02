A WOMAN in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the disappearance of 15-year-old Taylor Charlton in Barnstaple.
Police said they were “acting on new information” and the arrest took place in North Devon on Thursday, July 2.
“While the suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder, we would like to stress that this is a new line of enquiry and it is at an extremely early stage,” said a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson.
“We will provide further updates when we are able to.
“Taylor’s family have been informed of this development and continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.
“The arrest made today remains one line of enquiry among many and officers are working tirelessly to ensure this, and all, avenues are fully investigated.
“We appreciate how upsetting this news will be for Taylor’s family, friends, and the wider community.
“We are asking members of the public to help our investigation by avoiding speculation and by not sharing any unconfirmed information online.”
Taylor was last seen at 10.41pm on Friday, May 8 on CCTV near a footpath close to Tarka Leisure Centre and the Seven Brethren car park, Barnstaple, heading in the direction of the River Taw.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at an address in North Devon on Friday, June 12. He has been released on police bail until September pending further enquiries.
A body was found in the search for the missing teenager on Wednesday, June 24 in the River Taw near Sticklepath, Barnstaple. Formal identification is yet to take place.
Police have asked the public to dial 999 with urgent information about the case or 101 in “less pressing circumstances”, quoting reference number 50260117084.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.