Devon and Cornwall Police is urging people to use the correct service when reporting incidents as the force faces increased demand and a rise in unnecessary 999 calls.
Police say services are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand for this time of year, leading to longer waiting times than would normally be expected.
In June, the force received more than 31,000 calls to 999, an increase of almost 13 per cent compared with June 2025. Of these, 3,473 resulted in an emergency response, meaning around 75 per cent of 999 calls did not require an emergency deployment.
The increase in demand has been on the rise since May and is expected to remain throughout the summer, with warmer weather, major sporting events and higher levels of tourism contributing to pressure on services.
The force is asking the public to help officers and staff focus resources on those who need urgent support by choosing the right way to contact police.
Police Staff Commander Lucy Baillie said: “We are asking the public to help us keep police services available for those who need them most by using the right contact method for the right situation.
“Please only call 999 in a genuine emergency, when there is an immediate threat to life, a crime is in progress, or urgent police attendance is required.
“For non-emergency matters, there are several alternatives available, including reporting incidents online through our website, visiting a local police front office, or contacting us via 101.”
She added that callers to 101 could use the call-back service, allowing them to keep their place in the queue without staying on hold.
Ms Baillie also urged people to consider whether their issue was a police matter, highlighting that noise complaints, fly-tipping, parking issues and many housing concerns are often dealt with by councils or other agencies.
“By using the right service for the right issue, our communities can make a real difference, helping us focus our resources where they are needed most and ensuring we can respond quickly to those facing genuine emergencies,” she said.
Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez praised contact centre and control room staff for their work handling calls, assessing risk and deciding where officers should be deployed.
“The vast majority of people use the service appropriately, but the reality is that every unnecessary 999 call can delay help reaching someone facing a genuine emergency,” she said.
“That is why I am encouraging everyone to use the appropriate method to get the help they need.”
The force said inappropriate use of emergency services can lead to longer waiting times, delayed responses and increased pressure on resources.
It is reminding residents to:
- Only call 999 in a genuine emergency.
- Report non-urgent matters online or through 101.
- Use the 101 call-back service where available.
- Contact the correct organisation for issues such as fly-tipping, parking, housing disputes or environmental concerns.
- Provide clear and accurate information when reporting incidents.
Devon and Cornwall Police said making the right call at the right time helps ensure resources remain focused on protecting people, preventing harm and responding quickly when emergencies occur.
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