A former Okehampton School pupil has recently released a new EP inspired by a little-known event in Okehampton’s history – a visit from an Ethiopian emperor.
Musician Kev Winser has released a four-track dub-reggae EP called Red Lion vs White Hart (In Downtown Okehampton), which was inspired by the twentieth-century Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie’s stay at the White Hart Hotel.
Selassie was a central figure in the Rastafari faith, which emerged in the 1930s in Jamaica, and is viewed by many followers as a divine figure. The Rastafari faith has heavily influenced reggae music thanks to musicians such as Bob Marley, who was a follower of Rastafari. Kev has been a long-time admirer of reggae and dub music and, on finding out about Selassie’s connection to Okehampton, decided to mark it with a new EP.
He said: “The idea came when I was just talking to somebody who told me. I didn’t believe him, but I looked into it and found it was true. I thought I’d make it to tell people who he was, as they possibly don’t know.
“The record is intended as a respectful and affectionate celebration of that unlikely meeting of cultures. Part documentary, part dub speculation, and very much with a wink and a smile.”
Across the road from the White Hart is the Red Lion Yard, which Kev has included in his EP title as a nod to one of Selassie’s imperial titles, the ‘Conquering Lion of the Tribe of Judah’.
Kev was brought up in Halwill Junction but is now based in Exeter. He is a musician, artist and former BBC Radio Devon producer. He has also worked as a DJ at Glastonbury and completed an MA in Sound Design.
The EP is available to download or stream for free on Bandcamp at https://infectedsenses.bandcamp.com/album/red-lion-vs-white-hart-in-downtown-okehampton-ep.
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