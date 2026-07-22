Tavistock young boffins have worked out the formula for winning national science competitions – finishing the year with a ‘bang’.
The high achieving science students at Tavistock College have shown they can compete with the very best pupils in the country yet again.
Having excelled previously with nationally highly ranked GCSE and A-level results and then in national chemistry challenges, the students have gone to the top of the class again.
Students in Years 10 and 12 have recently undertaken the National Junior Biology and Physics Challenges, as well as the Year 12 National Biology, Chemistry and Physics Challenges.
Overall, 60 Year 10 students won achievement certificates in demanding national biology and physics challenges, while students also received a total of 29 certificates for the Year 12 challenges.
Head of science Kevin Williams said: “We are so proud of our students who consistently perform and show they are among some of the best in the country. They gained high fantastic results in extremely demanding competitions.
“It is a real testament to the work we are doing at Tavistock College and in the science team to ensure students who are aiming for the very top of the academic world have the right opportunities and support to do that.”
Michael Harris, college director of STEM subjects (science, technology, engineering and maths), said: “It is brilliant to see students both enjoying and excelling in science.
“These competitions are optional, and students spent a lot of their own time preparing and entering these competitions. Science is such an important subject that opens so many doors both in terms of further study and careers.
“We hope the success and the enjoyment continues and we welcome anyone who is thinking about taking A-level sciences and STEM subjects next year to consider joining the college. We have a fantastic offer and track record of success over a number of years.”
It has already been a bumper year for science at Tavistock College, with students receiving GCSE and A-level results ranking them among some of the best in the country last year. Then in the spring term, Year 10 and 13 chemistry students excelled again, producing outstanding national results in the Junior Chemistry Challenge and the Chemistry Olympiad.
Earlier this year more than 17,000 students took part nationwide, with Tavistock College Year 13s in the top 8.5 per cent (gold) and top 25.7 per cent (silver).
This reinforces the outstanding performance of Tavistock College post-16 chemistry at the college, achieving grades of 50 per cent A*-B and 100 per cent pass rates for five years running.
Overall, science is thriving at Tavistock College with triple science results regularly finishing in the top 20 per cent nationally and science generally in the top 40 per cent.
A-level chemistry at Tavistock College continues to grow and shine with the course now regularly ranked among some of the highest performing at both local and national level.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.