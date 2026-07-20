Hundreds thronged the streets of Tavistock town centre for Sunday’s Lions carnival parade which survived an unseasonal soaking by an unexpected downpour.
A Ukrainian traditional wedding drew cheers at Tavistock Carnival parade, which was deluged by a brief rainstorm. (Iliffe)
Tavistock Carpets staff found gold at the end of the rainbow for their town carnival parade float. (Iliffe Media)
Winners of the Traders' Skittles Competition – King's Bakery – with Tavistock Lion Angela Hill. (Steve Grummitt/Tavistock Lions)
The carnival's young ambassadors taking part in the Tavistock Carnival parade, dressed as pirates complete with ship. (Steve Grummitt/Tavistock Lions)
A stylish lady wave to the carnival crowds. (Steve Grummitt/Tavistock Lions)
Whitchurch Scouts were The Muppets. (Steve Grummitt)
TavyRail at Tavistock Lions Carnival parade. The group was lobbying the public for a re-newed link between Tavistock and Plymouth via Bere Alston. (Illife Media)
Lamerton Academy Community Primary School brought a golden touch to Tavistock Lions Carnival. (Iliffe Media)
ABC Services, of Tavistock, brought a taste of golden magic with Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory to Tavistock Lions Carnival parade. (Iliffe Media)
Tavistock Musical Theatre with characters from its Jack and the Beanstalk production at Tavistock Lions Carnival Parade. (Iliffe Media)
A vintage tractor chugged along with Tavistock Lions Carnival Parade supported by a mini-procession of other tractors, pictured with their drivers. (Iliffe Media)
Tamar Historic Transport group got into gear with a shiny collection of classic cars to Tavistock Lions Carnival Parade. (Iliffe Media)
Just as the parade was about to start the heavens opened and everyone was soaked amid a continuing summer drought throughout the region.
However, the parade was only briefly delayed until the rain stopped and although many children taking part in their procession costumes were wet and cold, they soon dried up and cheered up.
The town Mayor Ann Johnson led the parade in her civic car, followed by Robey Trust steam engines puffing and whistling away, joined by dancers, Launceston Town Band and a bagpipers band.
The biggest cheers were saved for the refugees from Ukraine in their traditional costumed wedding theme group to reflect the ‘golden moments’ theme for the parade, set by organisers Tavistock Lions to mark 50 years of the town Lions.
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Many of the parade entered the Lions competition with judges: West Devon Borough Council Mayor and Mayoress Chris and Jan Edmonds, Tavistock Town Mayor and consort Anne and Paul Johnson and Sarah Short.
Best in procession was Whitchurch Primary School with its Narnia float; highly commended were Horrabridge School, Tavistock Church Schools Federation, Tavistock Musical Theatre Company, Whitchurch Scouts and Tavistock Lions’ Young Ambassadors.
The winners of best in procession received a perpetual shield and a trophy to keep, the five highly commended each received a trophy to keep.
Profits from the carnival collection (£2,183) will be distributed to the charity groups, clubs and schools in the procession and other Tavistock Lions Carnival Week. Meanwhile, the Pétanque Tournament at the Pétanque Court, on Plymouth Road, was won by the Morning Glory team (aka King’s Bakery). The Trader’s Skittles Competition at the Bowling Club was also won by Morning Glory.
Next year’s carnival parade is likely to be Saturday 17/Sunday 18 July. Any suggestions for the procession theme can be emailed to Tavistock Lions to [email protected]
Transition Tavistock environmental group say 'green is gold' to reflect the 'golden moments' theme of Tavistock Lions Carnival parade. (Iliffe Media)
Tavistock Church Schools Federation impressed with their Lion King Celebration contribution to Tavistock Lions Carnival parade. (Iliffe Media)
Whitchurch School's giant friendly lion towered above the pupils and staff dressed as the Chronicles of Narnia characters in Tavistock Lions Carnival. (Iliffe Media)
Showing off their best moves are dancers of all ages from Footsteps School of Dance in Tavistock Lions Carnival. (Iliffe Media)
Tavistock Church Schools Federation enter the town centre to cheers as part of Tavistock Lions Carnival parade. (Iliffe Media)
Full steam ahead with the Robey Trust steam engine at Tavistock Carnival. (Iliffe Media)
Tavistock Youth Cafe at Tavistock Carnival promoting the Tavistock Skate Park appeal. (Iliffe Media)
All aboard the sea shanty ship at Tavistock for the Down By The River Concert. (Iliffe Media)
Crowds thronged Tavistock town centre to enjoy the town's Lions carnival parade. (Iliffe Media)
Southern Troopers Star Wars themed group at Tavistock Carnival Parade raising money for Children's Hospice SW. (Iliffe Media)
A Beano-themed float in Tavistock Carnival parade, re-lives a Gulworthy carnival float 35 years ago. Pictured are Gary Maunder, left, his son Chris and Chris’ sons Jake, 9, and Finley, 5, and Alfie Galway, 9. (Iliffe Media)
Tavistock Beds take it easy at Tavistock Lions Carnival Parade with their float Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Pictured at the back left, is Seren, age five. (Iliffe Media)
Whitchurch Scouts on board a Robey Trust steam engine float in Tavistock Lions' Carnival Parade. (Iliffe Media)
Tavistock Primary scores a goal with this World Cup themed contribution to Tavistock Lions Carnival Parade. (Iliffe Media)
Pretty in purple: Bere Alston carnival princesses Becca Beckenham (left) and Libby Medhurst. (Iliffe Media)
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