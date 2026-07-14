Horror came to Tavistock Primary School this week when children performed a specially-written musical to parents and fellow pupils.
The cast from Year 6 struck terror into the hearts of the whole school and teachers with their production on Wednesday and Thursday (July 15-16) but it all came good in the end, with a happy ending as good prevailed over evil.
The original production, ‘When Wednesday Became Thursday’, was written by teachers Simon Beatty and Lisa Base with songs crafted and written by Tracy Harding.
Many of the cast are members of the school’s acclaimed Big Choir, in high demand for public appearances in the Tavistock area.
Among the performers were Oliver and Daisy (narrator and sarcastic ‘live’ painting), Flora (Thursday), Sebastian (Thursday’s dad), Zoe (Thursday’s mum), Harvey (Thursday’s uncle), Eli (Tom Dogood) and Charlotte (evil witch Vespe).
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