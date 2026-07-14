Although the tower’s ghost story is well-known, about a young lady murdered by a jealous monk, the dancing skeletons of the church are perhaps not so familiar. Lawrence says two lads decided to dare each other to wander through the churchyard at night and peer through the church door grill to test the theory. They did indeed see the bony boogiers and ran off, presumably satisfyingly terrified. But what is genuinely more frightening is that one of the lads did die within 12 months of his church experience.