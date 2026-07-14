One of the country’s leading conservation specialists is beginning work on an historic Tavistock landmark ahead of a major project uncovering the secrets of the town’s former abbey.
The experts behind the Big Ben restoration, among other national treasures, have begun repairs on Betsy Grimbal's Tower, once the western gateway to the medieval Tavistock Abbey.
The work marks the first major phase of the Rediscovering Tavistock Abbey Project, a partnership between Tavistock Town Council and Tavistock Heritage Trust to conserve the surviving remains of the abbey while revealing more of the story of the monastery that shaped Tavistock for five centuries.
Alongside the physical repairs, the wider abbey project will include community archaeological digs, historical research, volunteer training, schools' activities and new digital and physical interpretation to bring alive the remarkable story of Tavistock Abbey and its influence on the town’s development.
More than 150 volunteers have already registered an interest in becoming involved in the project. Community activities are due to begin later this year, when local people to play an active role in rediscovering one of the South West’s greatest medieval monasteries.
Tavistock Town Council has now appointed nationally renowned conservation specialists DBR Limited for the Betsy Grimbal’s Tower repairs directed by Plymouth-based Le Page Architects, a leading South West's conservation architecture practice.
David Conn, chair of Tavistock Heritage Trust (THT), said: "This work marks the moment when years of vision, planning, fundraising and partnership working become visible on the ground. Having organisations with the national reputation of DBR and Le Page Architects leading this work demonstrates the importance of the monument we are protecting.
“This is the first chapter in a project that will conserve the abbey's surviving remains and reconnect the people of Tavistock with the extraordinary place that gave birth to our town a thousand years ago."
DBR has worked on Elizabeth Tower at the Palace of Westminster, Nelson's Column, the Westminster Abbey precincts, Hampton Court Palace, Buckingham Palace, the Victoria and Albert Museum, the Natural History Museum and Canterbury Cathedral. Le Page Architects’ projects include Royal William Yard, Plymouth; Plymouth Cathedral and the Plymouth Gin Distillery.
Betsy Grimbal's Tower is one of the most important surviving structures from the Benedictine Abbey founded in AD 974. Following the Dissolution of the Monasteries in 1539, most of the abbey disappeared. The conservation project will stabilise and repair the historic masonry using traditional materials and techniques.
The wider abbey project has been funded by National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England with significant contributions from Tavistock Town Council and Tavistock Heritage Trust.
Wayne Southall, Tavistock Town Council general manager, said: "This is a hugely significant milestone for the abbey project and the whole town. We’re delighted to secure contractors and conservation architects of such exceptional national standing. This gives us complete confidence these nationally important remains will be repaired using the highest conservation standards.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of residents while the temporary site compound is in place, but these preparations signal that years of planning are now becoming reality."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.