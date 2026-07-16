An army of talented street artists created a chalk gallery of pictures on Tavistock high street for the Lions’ Carnival Week pavement art competition.
The competition, on the Brook Street pavement, was sponsored by Tavistock Times Gazette and KW Chartered Surveyors, and celebrated the creativity and imagination of children of all ages as well as one or two adults.
Judge Kirsty Lawrence, art teacher at Tavistock College, said: “The pictures were great. There was lots of work showing individual creativity captured within the theme of ‘golden moments’.
“One artwork stood out for me, that was the older children’s winner. She chalked a wonderful portrait of Queen Elizabeth the First. She is very talented. But the younger children were also very good with lots of colourful rainbows. They all made a wonderful show. They all stepped up to the unfamiliar challenge of using chalk on a concrete pavement and just got on with it.”
Fellow judge Lianne Carr, Tavistock Times Gazette sales director, said: “It is always a privilege to judge the entries. Once again, the standard was exceptional, with a fantastic turnout and an inspiring display of creativity across all the age categories. Choosing the winners was no easy task! Congratulations to everyone who took part, and thank you to the Lions Club of Tavistock for another wonderful event.”
The results were: Under five years (five entries): winner Delilah Richardson, second Rory Bridgewater and third Anika Bridgewater; Five to eight years (ten entries): winner Nova Pysden, second Ben Hunter and third Juno Venning; Nine to 12 years (11 entries): winner Roman Venning, second Sophia Proven and third Emily Warne; 13-16 years (three entries): winner Dibeh Alaoui, second Georgia Crick and third Rosie Walker;16 plus (three entries): winner Helen Bowyer, second Toronto Maple Leaf and third Les Peek.
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