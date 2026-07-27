The Okehampton Interchange station will be formally opened tomorrow, Friday, July 31, with passenger services starting the following day (August 1), Network Rail has revealed.
From Saturday, passengers will be able to catch a train from the east side of the town and travel to Crediton or Exeter via the Dartmoor Line, bringing an end to months of speculation over the exact date since Network Rail announced the station would open this summer.
The new station provides an additional stop between Okehampton Station in the town centre and Crediton.
The Dartmoor Line has proved immensely popular since its reopening in 2021, but many have argued that Okehampton Station was inconveniently located for the ever-growing number of residents on the east side of the town.
In 2024, the government announced £13.5 million in funding for the construction of a second station to serve the east side of town, encourage commuters to travel more sustainably and improve connections in the region.
Devon County Council, West Devon Borough Council and Network Rail also contributed £1.4 million, £120,000 and £25,000 to the project respectively, bringing the total up to £15 million.
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