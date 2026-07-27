Two Okehampton friends have smashed their fundraising target to cover the cost of a special day out for children at a Romanian orphanage.
Bella Jackson and Bella Willcocks, aged eight and nine, have beaten their initial £250 target, raising nearly £1,200 to allow every child at an orphanage in Lipova, Romania to enjoy a day out during a summer holiday in the Transylvanian foothills.
Just £250 is enough to ensure all eligible children will be able to attend the day out, but thanks to the Bellas’ extraordinary fundraising efforts, organisers will also be able to provide additional crafts, games and activities for the week-long holiday camp, with enough left over to leave behind in Lipova and support the children when they return to school in the autumn.
Matthew Jackson, Bella Jackson’s dad, said: “The girls worked incredibly hard for it — batch after batch of homemade fudge, an online store full of items they designed themselves, and the Okehampton parkrun tackled in full fancy dress. We could not be prouder of them both.”
The girls, accompanied by the Jacksons, are now set to fly out on Saturday (August 1) and join the children on their holiday.
The Jacksons help to run the Christian organisation, Bunatate, meaning “many words of kindness”, which has been running for 12 years and aims to relieve poverty, support orphanages, strengthen families and help vulnerable people in Romania and Moldova.
Matthew added: “We've been taking out my daughter since she was a little baby, but this is the first time her friend Bella has been able to come with us.
“Supporting these youngsters through projects, aid and outreach over the past 12 years has been a real privilege — but even more exciting is seeing the next generation so motivated to help others their own age who simply haven't had the same opportunities.”
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