Okehampton Castle’s Bluebell Sunday is set to return this month on May 14.
There will be free entry to the castle on the day, which will also include sword-fighting and swashbuckling displays from the West Devon Swords.
Okehampton Castle, run by English Heritage, is particularly famous for its bluebells which bloom in the surrounding woodland each spring. The event has been a popular attraction since 1917 when local benefactor Sydney Simmons gifted the castle to the Okehampton Castle Trust.
Okehampton Castle was once the largest castle in Devon and was built after the Norman Conquest in 1066 as a motte and bailey castle.