A semi-professional body painter who undertook a three-hour challenge has raised nearly £100 for Endometriosis UK.
Niki Etheridge, who has endometriosis herself, has held fundraisers for Endometriosis UK since 2017 in March to coincide with Endometriosis Awareness Month.
Endometriosis is a condition where cells similar to those in the lining of the womb grow in other parts of the body.
Niki had over 200 people on Instagram, Tik Tok and Facebook watch her bodypaint a model on Sunday, March 2.
This year was ice cream themed with a handmade ice cream cone around the model’s waist and a headpiece.
Despite not finishing the piece in three hours, Niki was “proud” of what she achieved.
The three-hour challenge was a collaboration between Lucy Holding Brand Photography and Purbeck Ice Cream in Dorset.