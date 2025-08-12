A ‘BOGTASTIC’ celebration of all things Dartmoor is taking place next week near Okehampton.
The free-to-attend event from 10.30am to 4pm will offer fantastic activities organised by people with a passion for nature, wildlife and conservation.
Meldon Wildlife Festival is organised by Dartmoor National Park Authority alongside a range of wildlife and conservation organisations.
This year it includes the South West Peatland Partnership, Devon Wildlife Trust, Art and Energy, Barn Owl Trust, 1st Okehampton Scouts, Devon Reptile and Amphibian Group and Museum of Dartmoor Life, Sticklepath and Okehampton Conservation Group (SToC), the National Trust, Devon Mammal Group, Adventure Okehampton and South West Water.
There will be heaps of things for children to do including stream dipping, wildlife crafting, a minibeast hunt and a water-themed obstacle course.
Curious young minds can learn more about Dartmoor's legendary bogs and the rare and precious creatures and habitats they support such as water-wading snipes, the soggy sphagnum mosses and the beautiful but carnivorous sundew plant.
People can make the most of the day by packing a picnic. Some light refreshments will be available on the day, kindly provided by 1st Okehampton Scouts Group with ice creams by Taw River Dairy.
There's also free parking and toilets.
The event is made possible through the support of the landowners Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council and Duchy of Cornwall, and Adventure Okehampton, who lease the land.
Meldon Old Quarry is signposted off the B3260 opposite Betty Cottles near Okehampton.
