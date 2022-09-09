Books of condolences opened across West Devon and floral tributes laid
COMMUNITIES in West Devon are paying their respects to the Queen at churches and town, parish, and borough council offices across the area where books of condolences are being opened.
Church bells are also being rung across West Devon as a mark of respect to the Queen who died yesterday.
Condolence books are open today (Friday, September 9) from 2pm at West Devon Borough Council’s offices at Kilworthy Park in Tavistock and thereafter they will be open from 9am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5pm at weekends.
You can also sign a condolence book at the town council offices in Tavistock, Hatherleigh, Okehampton, Chagford, North Tawton.
In Tavistock there is also a book of condolence in St Eustachius’ Church where a service of commemoration will be held on Sunday, September 18 for people across West Devon, the expected date of the State Funeral.
Floral tributes are also being laid at the war memorial outside the Guildhall in Tavistock and outside St James’ Chapel in Okehampton.
Reverend Sue Tucker of St Eustachius’ Church said: ‘Evening prayer is 5pm every day except Friday which is 6pm. The church will be open right through. Our normal 9.45am service will be on this Sunday but it will have slightly different prayers.
‘Next Sunday there will be a civic commemorative service at 2pm which is open for anyone in the diocese to attend. It’ll be our one main service. You can come in at any time during the week. You can light a candle, sign the books of remembrance and take pictures. The bells will ring again tomorrow as it’s proclamation day. They rang today at midday. Our new vicar’s plan is to keep the church open until 10pm every evening throughout the mourning period.’
Members of the public wishing to express their condolences can also write their message via the online Book of Condolence on the Royal website: http://www.royal.uk/books-condolence
