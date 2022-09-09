Books of condolences opened across West Devon and floral tributes laid

‘Next Sunday there will be a civic commemorative service at 2pm which is open for anyone in the diocese to attend. It’ll be our one main service. You can come in at any time during the week. You can light a candle, sign the books of remembrance and take pictures. The bells will ring again tomorrow as it’s proclamation day. They rang today at midday. Our new vicar’s plan is to keep the church open until 10pm every evening throughout the mourning period.’