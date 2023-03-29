Okehampton Simmons Bowling Club is getting ready to celebrate its centenary this year, with a special guest attending an event this month to start the season off in style.
A full afternoon of events is planed for Sunday, April 16, when the ‘silver jack’ will be bowled by none other than England’s Robert Paxton, who himself once played for the club as did his parents.
The tradition of bowling the silver jack was begun by park owner Sydney Simmons’ wife 100 years ago when the bowling club opened their green in the park which Sydney gave to the town.
Robert will also raise the new club centenary flag and the town band will get the afternoon going with a flourish with a performance starting at 1.45 pm.
‘The club would love to see all members past and present for this wonderful event,’ said club spokesman Andy Smith.
‘If you are not a current member and have some past connection with the club and would love to come along, please let us know as we will be providing refreshments and a tea.’
He added that the club was on the lookout for new members, and stressed that would-be players of all ages were welcome. ‘Playing bowls is fun, it keeps you active and gets you out in the fresh air. Plus, we are a friendly and sociable club with lots going on throughout the year, from friendly roll up games to matches against local teams.’
The club’s men’s, ladies’ and mixed sides also take part in competitive matches, he added. ‘In fact our ladies came away with two trophies last season. We have a reasonably priced licensed bar at the club once you have worked up a thirst. So, how about joining us and giving bowls a try?’
Every Saturday from May 20, the club will be holding free beginners’ coaching session from 10.30am to 12 noon. All equipment is provided, just bring flat-soled shoes to bowl in. Call Viv on 01837 55842 or Andy on 07578 462632.