Complete with sombreros, Bandamonium T-shirts and suncream as warpaint, bands visited Sampford Courtenay, South Zeal, Northlew, Sheepwash and Hatherleigh to entertain crowds with brass renditions of well-known tunes including Hallelujah, Any Dream Will Do and songs from the musical Grease before all gathering back at Hatherleigh for an uplifting finale from all the bands together; all to raise money for cancer charity Something To Look Forward To.