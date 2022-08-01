Brass bands go wild at Bandamonium
Last Saturday (July 30) began as a drizzly day but the sun came out as brass bands started to play at Bandamonium, Devon’s answer to the Whit Friday marches.
The day saw Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band, Hatherleigh Silver Band, SW Comms from Exeter, Pendennis Brass from Falmouth and the free-for-all band, Bandamonium Barbarians travel to pubs across the wider Okehampton area to the delight of the public.
Complete with sombreros, Bandamonium T-shirts and suncream as warpaint, bands visited Sampford Courtenay, South Zeal, Northlew, Sheepwash and Hatherleigh to entertain crowds with brass renditions of well-known tunes including Hallelujah, Any Dream Will Do and songs from the musical Grease before all gathering back at Hatherleigh for an uplifting finale from all the bands together; all to raise money for cancer charity Something To Look Forward To.
Bandamonium was the brainchild of musician Tim Williams who now has plans to build on the success of Saturday’s event. Next year he hopes to have 20-30 bands playing for 15-20 minutes at each location.
See this week’s Times for more photos.
