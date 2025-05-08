NORTH Tawton has marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Hoisting the flag (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
A special VE Day 80 flag was hoisted in the town’s park early this morning, May 8.
Special VE Day 80 flag flying at North Tawton (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
A short service was then held at the war memorial in the cemetery. Prayers were said, wreaths laid and the Last Post and Reveille played by two members of the Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band.
The short service at the war memorial (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
In the evening, bells will be rung in the church and a lamp light of peace lit.
Laying wreaths (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)
On Saturday, May 10, there will be a coffee morning at the town hall featuring stalls, a raffle and wartime cake. There will also be a fish and chips van for attendees to enjoy.
Okehampton Excelsior Silver Band members playing Last Post (Will Goddard, Crediton Courier)