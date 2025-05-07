A LOCAL council has cancelled its VE Day 80th anniversary beacon lighting.
In a statement, South Tawton Parish Council said: “Due to the current tinder conditions and recent fire on Dartmoor, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the lighting of the Beacon, which was due to take place tomorrow evening (Thursday, May 8) at 9.30pm, as part of the VE Day commemorations.
“The reading of the national tribute will still be going ahead tomorrow evening (Thursday, May 8) at 9.30pm, at South Zeal Victory Hall.
“Thank you for your understanding.”