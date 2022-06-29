Bridestowe drop from third to fourth after defeat in top-of-the-table clash with Bovey

DEVON CRICKET LEAGUE B DIVISION

Bovey Tracey Second XI 264

Bridestowe 188

Bridestowe SET A REVISED target of 230 from 39 overs

SAM Taylor and Dan Green both hit half-centuries to put Bovey Tracey on course for a 41-run win over Bridestowe in the top-of-the-table clash.

Bovey, long time leaders in the B Division, made 264 all out with nine balls un-bowled of their 50 overs.

Ed Foreman (29) and Jack Kessell (33) gave Bovey a solid start then Green (59) and Taylor, who whacked 64 off 36 balls added some oomph. Ben Steer (20) put on 59 in a hurry with Taylor.

Craig Penberthy (3-35) was fractionally less economical than Billy Searle (1-31) in what were otherwise unexceptional Bridestowe bowling figures.

Bridestowe lost six overs batting time due to a rain interruption and that brought their target down to 230 in 39 overs.

The target looked a long way off when Bridestowe were 62 for five in reply and despite some positive batting from Kian Burns (59) and Searle (62) the Moorlanders were all out for 188.

Wickets were shared with three for Bovey’s Ollie Clifford-Bourne (3-50) and two each for Steer, Green and Chris Yabsley.

Winning skipper Green said: ‘It was a comprehensive win in a competitive game.

‘My lads batted well and doing their jobs till the end made all the difference.

‘When we bowled it was in good areas that made it hard for Bridestowe to keep up with required run rate.’

Dan Fogerty, the Bridestowe captain, had no complaints about losing to a better team on the day.

‘Bovey probably won the game in the first 15 overs of each innings,’ said Fogerty.

‘They gave themselves a good start as some very mediocre bowling gave away a couple of four balls an over.

‘The only bit of control we got was from Billy, but they batted well especially Sam Taylor.

‘Batting-wise only Kian and Billy showed any fight and we ended up way off it.’

Victory keeps Bovey 10 points clear of Clyst St George at the top of the table.

‘It was nice to finish the first half of season with only one loss, which shows how strong Bovey are (as a club) with our seconds top of B Division,’ said Green.